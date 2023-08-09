Man appears briefly for setting house alight that claimed the life of a three-year-old child

Johannesburg - 28-year-old Sfiso Mkhabela appeared briefly at Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following an incident where he allegedly set a house alight, which claimed Kedibone Mabena's three-year-old boy's life in Phola, Ogies. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that according to information received, Mkhabela and Mabena had an argument in one of the taverns where the duo were having a nice time.

"Mkhabela decided to vent his anger by setting alight Mabena's house, where Mabena left her three-year-old son locked up inside," Mohlala said. The police confirmed that an intense investigation was launched to establish the cause of the fire, which resulted in Mkhabela's arrest on August 6, and Mabena was also arrested for child neglect on the same day after she left a three-year-old unattended on Saturday, August 5, at about 11pm. Mkhabela and Mabena appeared in Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where they were both remanded in custody until August 15.

"When the house was set alight, Mabena was still in the tavern. She was shocked to find her house in ashes when she returned home the following morning at about 4am," Mohlala said. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in a hospital after he was allegedly shot by his grandfather in Marite. Mohlala said the victim's mother, who was at work at the time on August 2, 2023 at about 7am, received a call from her son that he had been shot.

"She immediately rushed home, where she confirmed the incident. The child was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he is fighting for his life," Mohlala said. The 87-year-old grandfather, Ambros Mlimi, was arrested and appeared in Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court on Monday, and he was remanded in custody for his next appearance on August 10. According to the police, during his arrest, he was found with a Parabelum and 155 live rounds of ammunition, which were confiscated for further investigation.