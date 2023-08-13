Man arrested for possession of 98 ID documents and more than 100 bank cards

Johannesburg - A man, 28, has been arrested in the Free State for being in possession of 98 ID documents and more than 100 bank cards. According to SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, last week Selosesha Public Order Policing members received intelligence-led information about a man in possession of a number of ID documents.

"Members followed up on the information, and it took the team to a house in Zone 4, Selosesha. On arrival, members met a 28-year-old suspect who, upon searching his room, police found 42 smart card IDs, one Lesotho passport, 55 Republic of South Africa issued ID books, 105 bank cards from different SA banking institutions, and a birth certificate in his possession. "Investigations are under way to establish the reason for his being in possession of personal documents from different people," said Kareli. According to Kareli, the man was arrested for unlawfully being in possession of ID documents and for contravening the Immigration Act.

"Police are pleading with anyone who might have lost or submitted his ID document to the 28-year-old to go to Selosesha police station so they can retrieve their personal documents. He will appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court soon," added Kareli. Meanwhile, Mamakadi Constance Mosena has been granted R5 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after she handed herself over to police to face charges of theft and money laundering. SAPS spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said Mosena’s co-accused, Sekwame Gilbert Mosena, 63, and Tselane Mary Baggot, 51, are out on R10 000 bail each after their arrest on July 12, 2023, by the Hawks’ Serious Economic Offences Unit.

"It is alleged that a legal entity, Silver Vanity Investments (Pty) Ltd., which owns three properties in Midrand, entered into a rental agreement with the Department of Public Works (DPW). “The legal entity had appointed a certain entity to manage and maintain the properties. DPW reportedly paid R14 million into that entity’s account, and the shareholders were not informed of the payment," said Nxumalo. Nxumalo said the money was allegedly misappropriated and laundered without being distributed to the shareholders.