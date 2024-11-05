Man arrested for R2 million coltan mining scam in South Africa

Lars Niehaus, 64, who claimed to be an influential businessman from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has been released on R50 000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly luring a woman to invest R2 million in a coltan mining scheme, with promises that her investment would be safe. The woman was told that the company in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) already possessed a license to import minerals into South Africa.

Niehaus appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where his case was postponed to November 14. Niehaus was the third suspect to arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. The specialised police unit’s serious commercial crime investigation section has been probing the matter. “It is alleged that the complainant was approached in January 2022, whilst at a mall by an unknown male who claimed to be an influential businessman from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),” said Gauteng provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela.

“A prospect of a business opportunity to invest into mining of precious metals termed coltan was offered to the complainant.” The woman, before she was scammed, raised concerns pertaining to the availability of a mining rights license, and she was assured that she should not worry because all documentation would be availed by an entity based in the DRC. “Follow-up meetings were held with more individuals. Money for different reasons was demanded from the victim. These included (money for) trips to the DRC to meet with the minister of mining as well as a trip to Dubai to meet with potential buyers,” said Mavimbela.

The Hawks said the woman made payments into a business account named Highgate Lease and Trading (PTY) LTD, which belongs to Niehaus. “As a result of the scam, the complainant ultimately suffered an actual loss of R2 million,” said Mavimbela. A case was registered in August 2022, and it was assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team.

“This led to the arrest of Lindiwe Makelele and Zingah Mpoyi whose accounts were used to launder some of the money,” said Mavimbela. Makelele was arrested on March 25 and granted bail of R2 000 by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, while Mpoyi was arrested on April 17, and granted bail of R5 000. Mavimbela said investigators from the Hawks received information from members of the SA Police Service at OR Tambo International Airport last Thursday regarding the imminent landing of Niehaus.