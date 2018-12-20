Fadiel Albertyn was found guilty of murdering his wife who was last seen three years ago.

Johannesburg - In a trial reminiscent of late Constable Francis Rasuge's case, a man has been found guilty of murdering his wife although she has been missing since 2015 and her body has never been found. Nicolette Albertyn was last heard screaming at her home in Chrisville, south of Joburg on March 13 when she was allegedly being assaulted by her husband, Fadiel.

Police were called and they took him with but he was later released the same evening.

It is not know what happened afterwards but that was the last time she was seen or heard from.

Albertyn was supposed to report for duty the following day but Fadiel called her workplace and said she had missed her bus, had taken a taxi and would be late.

However, she never made it to work and the following day on March 15, her family opened a missing person case.

Police conducted searches in different parts of the city, including the mine dumps around the south of Joburg, but to no avail.

Forensic detectives also found splatters of blood in the bedroom Albertyn shared with her husband, which were later taken for tests and found to match hers.

When police did further investigations, they found it looked looked like something with blood had been dragged on the floor.

Nicolette Albertyn

A month before missing, Albertyn had allegedly said to her mother: “Mom, Fadiel said he will chop me up and put me in a Pikitup (dustbin) and you will never find me. Then he will come for you, because I am dependent (sic) on you."

So worried and scared that Albertyn's mother had written what her daughter had said in her diary.

A year and half after Alberty had gone missing, Fadiel was arrested and charged with kidnapping. However, he was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice a week later.

During the trial, Fadiel's ex girlfriend, Theolin Swarts had testified that on the morning of March 15, Fadiel borrowed her car, claiming that his daughter from a previous relationship had been involved in an accident so he needed to visit her in hospital.

Swarts also testified that Fadiel also told her that she must not say he had borrowed her car. It later transpired during the trial that it was a lie that the daughter had been in an accident nor taken to hospital.

It was also revealed during the trial that the couple's marriage was turbulent to the point where Albertyn had taken an interim protection order against him. He had also been banned from her workplace because he had once assaulted her there.

On Wednesday, Acting Judge Collin Matshitse found Fadiel guilty of murder and of defeating the ends of Justice at the South Gauteng High Court. He said Fadiel was a compulsive liar and stated that he planned and executed the murder.

Judge Matshitse also said Fadiel had disposed of Albertyn's body in a manner only known to him.

The state had also referred to the Rasuge case in it's closing arguments. The Pretoria constable's boyfriend William Nkuna was found guilty of her murder despite the body not having been found.

Rasuge was last seen alive at a hair salon in Temba, Hammanskraal, on August 27, 2004, soon after she had left her parents’ home with Nkuna.

Just like Albertyn, Rasuge had obtained a protection order against Nkuna for threatening to kill her five months earlier in May.

Judge Ronald Hendricks sentenced Nkuna, to life imprisonment in November 2005, even though her body had not been found.

Eight years after her disappearance, Rasuge's remains were found at Nkuna's property in Temba.

Contractors were digging a trench at his home when they made the gruesome discovery.

Fadiel will be sentenced on January 21 2019.