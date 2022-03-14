Man fighting State over wrongful imprisonment

A man who spent nearly six years in jail for double murders he did not commit is taking his fight for damages to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Simon Songo scored a partial victory at the North Gauteng High Court in November 2020, where he first dragged Ministers of Police and Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority for damages.

This partial victory was a condonation that his application can be heard despite being brought two years after his release from jail. The full bench of the North West High Court upheld Songo’s appeal against a double-murder conviction and sentence on October 15, 2015. It ordered his immediate release from prison. He was arrested on June 19 2006 for the alleged murders of two men. The North West High Court found him guilty on two counts of murder on November 19, 2009 and sentenced him to 18 years in jail.

Songo launched the application for damages over being convicted and jailed despite being innocent in September 2017. The State respondents sought to crush Songo’s application at the high court on grounds that it was brought about a year and six months late. In terms of the Institution of Legal Proceedings Against Certain Organs of State Act, he was supposed to bring it within six months.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla shot the plea down and granted Songo condonation. “… It cannot be reasonably expected that a man who had spent nearly six years in imprisonment to have the financial means to seek legal advice or institute action immediately,” said Judge Sardiwalla. “It is significant to note that the letter of demand was served immediately after he consulted with his attorneys in June 2017.”

But Judge Sardiwalla did not rule on Songo’s compensation plea, saying the high court was confronted with a lack of jurisprudence in the matter. He threw a curve ball to Songo’s application by ordering a further hearing to determine whether common law justified compensation. “This court is of the opinion that there may be a need to present further evidence on this aspect as this raises an important constitutional issue which may require the law to be developed,” Judge Sardiwalla said.

“This court finds that there is insufficient evidence before it to determine that particular issue in light of the severe lack of jurisprudence on the subject matter. “It is my view that a preliminary ruling on that issue could result in a gross irregularity being committed.” Songo now wanted the SCA to rule that Judge Sardiwalla erred in this regard.

The Bloemfontein-based court said in a notice its bench will hear “whether the (high) court failed to discharge the court’s primary function of determining the disputes that were properly before it”. The bench will also hear “whether the common law should be developed to create a cause of action for an innocent person who had been convicted by a court of law and incarcerated”. The matter will be heard tomorrow (15 March).