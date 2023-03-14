Man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother

Johannesburg - A North West security officer has been found guilty of two counts of murder and two of attempted murder by the High Court of South Africa, North West Division. During court proceedings, the state detailed in the evidence presented how Boitshoko Abednigo Swanepoel reported on duty on September 25, 2018, then left his post without reporting and went to his ex-girlfriend’s home at Lonely Park Village, near Mafikeng.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said a pre-sentence report will be presented in court on April 28, followed by sentencing on the same day. "An argument ensued between them, and he subsequently shot her while she was screaming for her mom to help. "The mother emerged from inside the house to investigate, and he accosted her. Both Motlalepula Motsatsing and her mother, Sesenyi Motsatsing, succumbed to injuries and were declared dead on the scene. The brother of the deceased was in his shack when the shooting happened, and he went outside to investigate.

"Swanepoel then fired shots at him, but he survived the ordeal and died a year after the shooting incident,“ he said. Mamothame said on his way out of the yard, Swanepoel was approached by his two-year-old child, and he shot her, but she was rushed for medical attention and survived the ordeal. "Swanepoel was later arrested in Setlagole village and denied bail. It emerged in court that Swanepoel and Motsatsing's relationship was characterised by fights and abuse, to the point where a protection order was granted against him.