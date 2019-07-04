Fadeel Albertyn never revealed where he disposed of the body of his wife, leaving the State to rely on circumstantial evidence to prove his guilt.

What will Fadeel Albertyn, the Joburg man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife and hiding her remains, tell his daughter when she seeks answers about her mother? Judge Collin Matshitse posed this question to the accused in the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He sentenced Albertyn to life imprisonment for the March 2015 murder of Nicolette Abrahams, and a further three years’ for defeating the ends of justice.

Albertyn was found guilty last year of murdering his wife at their flat in Chrisville in the south of Joburg.

He never revealed where he disposed of the body, leaving the State to rely on circumstantial evidence to prove his guilt.

Prosecutor Mahlubi Ntlakaza relied on evidence of blood traces found in the couple’s home to prove that Albertyn had murdered his wife.

Arguing for leave to appeal, defence lawyer Lumka Qoqo disputed that the blood traces were enough to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Qoqo said there was no evidence proving the age of the blood.

In the end, Qoqo won Albertyn a chance to appeal both the conviction and sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Nicolette Abrahams' remains are yet to be found.

Judge Matshitse said he was granting leave to appeal, largely because the country had seen only one case where an accused was sentenced despite the body of the victim not being found.

This was the case against William Nkuna, who murdered his lover Constable Francis Rasuge and hid her body.

Nkuna was handed life imprisonment in November 2005, although Rasuge’s body had not been found.

Her remains were discovered at a house in Temba, north of Pretoria, previously owned by Nkuna in 2012.

Addressing the accused, Judge Matshitse said he wondered what Albertyn would tell his 9-year-old daughter in the future. “Your daughter is going to grow up not knowing what happened to her mother,” the judge said.

“Should she ever have the opportunity to ask you, ‘Do you know what happened to my mother?’ I wonder what your response will be to her?

“There are no crimes more serious than the ones which you have been found guilty of,” Judge Matshitse remarked.

“You have taken the life of someone you allegedly loved very much, and disposed of her body. To date no one knows what happened to her remains, except you.

“I believe that any sentence imposed by this court or any other court cannot match the loss of her life or even the pain felt by her family.”

Following the sentencing, the Abrahams family told The Star that the daughter already wanted to ask Albertyn what he did to her mother.

“She can read, she’s a very intelligent child. She saw an article in a newspaper and read it, and spoke to a teacher about it,” said Fiona Abrahams, her aunt.

“The teacher came and told us that this is what the child saw And this is how she feels

“When my sister asked her how she felt about this, her response was: ‘I want to go and see my father to ask him what he did to my mother’.”