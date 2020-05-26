Man in court after son 9, niece, 10, die of gunshot wounds

Johannesburg - A Gauteng man has been arrested after two children died after being shot. The man, from Lehae near Lenasia in the south of Joburg, is accused of shooting his son, 9 and niece, 10. Captain Mavela Masondo of the provincial police said the incident occurred on Saturday at the man's Lehae home around 2pm. He said the man's wife had left him with the children that morning and was to return later that day.

He said the children were found inside the house. "The 9-year-old boy was certified dead at the crime scene while the 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage and police investigation is continuing," he said.

"A firearm belonging to the suspect was found at the crime scene by the police and has been sent for ballistic tests to determine whether it was used during the commission of murder. "

Masondo said the man, 59, was expected to appear at Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Last week, Dannyboy Fistos Khumalo, 38 confessed to having killed his two sons, 11 and 12, in his house in Valkop Plot in the vicinity of Assen, near Brits. The murders happened on a plot where Khumalo worked as a farmworker.

Police said Khumalo had called the police telling them his sons had drank rat poison the previous day and failed to wake up.

As an ambulance had not been called after the children drank the poison, police went to the scene. However, the children had already passed away.

An inquest docket was opened for investigation but police said that it came out during investigations that the father seemingly poisoned his own children.

He was charged with two counts of murder and later confessed to having killed the children.

The Star