



It was while they were booking him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle that it was found that he was the Reiger Park man whom then police had been looking for in connection with the rape of his girlfriend's child.





The 34-year old man was then arrested and charged with rape He was expected to appear at the Bokburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.





Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the little girl was raped on Tuesday.





He said the child's mother. who was going to work, left the child with the man and asked her to take him to the nanny.





The couple lived together and the man was not the child's father.





However, Masondo said, the man did not take the child to the nanny and is alleged to have raped her.





"When the mother returned, she found the child crying. The man then said he did not take her to the nanny because she had not been feeling well the whole day.





"The mother took the child to the doctor the following day. The doctor then confirmed that the child had been raped," Masondo said.





Masondo said the man was only arrested on Friday in Boksburg North after police had been looking for him.





"After the rape the man fled. He was found by the Ekurhuelni Metro Police officers who arrested him after finding him in possession of a stolen vehicle," Masondo said.



