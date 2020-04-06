Man mocking lockdown arrested after video goes viral

A Pretoria man, who posted a viral video where he mocked the lockdown and bragged about not complying with the laws was arrested this past weekend. This comes as Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed a drop in crime since the 21-day lockdown started. The 23-year-old-man was arrested for allegedly contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act 2002 on Saturday after the video went viral on social media on March 27. In the video, the man is standing in front of a police station, swearing and mocking the government’s efforts to curb the virus. He also brags that he would not comply with the laws put in place to contain the virus. National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) Brigadier Vish Naidoo said after the video went viral, the matter was investigated and the man was traced and found at a residential complex in Lyttelton.

He was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

Naidoo said five other suspects were arrested for creating such videos and posting fake news. Four suspects were arrested in Temba after they allegedly appeared in a video where they swore at a minister. Naidoo confirmed that the suspects were granted R1 000 bail and would be back in court on June 30.

“There were two arrests in Kwa-Zulu Natal for posting fake news on social media… One man from Phoenix who posted fake news about his girlfriend and a child in Port Shepstone posted on Facebook that his classmate contracted the virus,” he said.

The brigadier added that the child wasn’t arrested but warned to appear in court while the police investigated the matter and it was sent to the Senior Public Prosecutor for a decision.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Cele welcomed the decrease in crime, attributing that to, among other factors, the prohibition of sale and movement of alcohol since the 21-day lockdown.

The police compared the first week of the lockdown to the same period last year and Cele confirmed that murder cases had dropped from 326 to 94, rape cases dropped from 699 to 101, cases of assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm dropped from 2 673 to 456 and car or truck hijacking, business robberies, and house robberies dropped from 8 853 to 2 098.

In relation to gender based violence, the minister confirmed that the number of complaints remained high and concerning. Since the beginning of the lockdown until March 31, 2 300 complaints were registered with 148 suspects charged.

Cele also welcomed the drop in the number of complaints against the police during the lockdown.

"The decrease in the number of complaints which were high over the first days of the lockdown, reflects stabilisation and confirms that people are now beginning to understand the lockdown and are complying with the Regulations, and that people are now cooperating with the members of the law enforcement entities," said Cele.

As the country enters into the second week of the lockdown, NatJOINTS called on communities and organisations to refrain from taking the law into their own hands to enforce Disaster Management Regulations after taxi operators in the Eastern Cape allegedly tried to stop cars transporting essential service workers to work.

“We call upon civilians to adhere to the regulations and not attempt to enforce the Lockdown Regulations on their own as citizens are required to remain in the confines of their own homes during this period and by not doing so will themselves be breaking the law,” said Naidoo.