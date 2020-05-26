Man nabbed after cops discover drug lab in Kensington

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gauteng - Police have arrested a man in Kensington, Johannesburg, after discovering a laboratory believed to be churning out millions of rands' worth of drugs. “An intelligence-driven operation by Gauteng provincial organised crimes: narcotics (unit) led to the bust of a drugs laboratory last night in Kensington,” said Gauteng spokesperson of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Captain Kay Makhubele. “On arrival, the police found the man in the house, and upon searching, police discovered a drug laboratory that was believed to be a meth laboratory. Police further discovered drugs in the car, chemicals and equipment used to manufacture drugs. The car was also impounded.” Makhubele said the detained suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on an unspecified date. Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the police narcotics unit on a job well done. Mawela also appealed to communities across the province to work with the police in the fight against crime.

The provincial police chief said police operations and anti-crime activities have not been affected in any way by the current lockdown imposed by the government in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Earlier this year, SAPS officers pounced on a drug laboratory in West End in Kimberley, arresting one person and confiscating drugs and equipment worth about R10 million (around US$570,000).

"The organised crime unit from Northern Cape provincial detectives, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Doggie Magugu, operationalised information received about a flat used as a drug lab," Northern Cape SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said at the time.

Upon searching the Kimberley premises, officers found drugs, chemicals, scales, packaging equipment and various empty chemical containers.

"The flat was cleaned out and all confiscated drugs and equipment are estimated to (be worth) R10 million. While the police were busy with the search, a suspicious person was noticed passing near the flat and was immediately stopped and searched. Tik (crystal methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R2,500 was found in his possession."

The SAPS elite unit, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), has also previously seized drug-manufacturing equipment and hauls of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of over R210 million (about US$12 million).