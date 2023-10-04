Man of 54 sentenced for raping 12-year-old

National Prosecuting Authority North West regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said his conviction emanates from an incident on November 20 last year at Freedom Park, near Tlhabane, where the accused was a tenant at the complainant’s home.

“On the said day, a former tenant went to the mother of the victim and told her that she had a prophecy about the complainant being in danger, and she enquired about her whereabouts. The mother pointed to the shack of the accused, as the child was earlier seen assisting him with his chores.

“The former tenant went to look for the child, but there was no response from the shack. She testified that she saw the accused jumping out of his bed naked when she peeped through the window,” added Mamothame

Mamothame said she then went back to the mother to indicate that the child was not there, but the mother insisted the child was inside the shack.