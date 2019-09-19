File Picture.

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder after a woman's body was found stuffed inside a steel toolbox inside her bedroom in Moloto Block 4, KwaMhlanga. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, 32-year-old Zanele Mthimunye was reportedly last seen by her family on Sunday.

The family became suspicious when she still did not show up on Monday morning as she was supposed to prepare her two daughters for school.

“It is alleged that the children had asked the whereabouts of their mother from the boyfriend who was last seen with her and he alleged that she went to the clinic. He then left while the search was being conducted around the area,” Hlathi said.

“As the search progressed, information revealed that her younger brother went inside her bedroom after the boyfriend had left and searched everywhere. He reportedly opened a steel case used by her boyfriend as a toolbox where he made a gruesome discovery of his sister stuffed inside the case, half-naked with bruises all over,” Hlathi added.

According to information received, Mthimunye was staying with her mother, siblings and children but in separate houses.

It has also been reported that Mthimunye and her boyfriend had been together for sometime before they separated after she got a protection order against him as he was abusive.

Furthermore, the family is alleged to have chased him away after the abuse revelations and were surprised a few months later when they saw that the two had reunited.

Hlathi said the motive behind the killing was still unknown and confirmed that a case of murder has been opened for investigation.

“The police are currently requesting Thabiso Goliath Masehla to come forward, whom it is believed may assist in the investigation, to contact the police,” he added.

Anyone with information on Masehla’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Sunnyboy Modisha at 082 470 3329 or 082 923 1974/082 922 9831, alternatively SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

