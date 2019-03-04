File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

A 27-year-old man allegedly raped an 18-year-old student then gave her R70 to buy herself pizza after apologising for his actions.



The incident happened at a block of flats in the CBD on Sunday afternoon. Johannesburg Central Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the victim, who is a student at a college in Braamfontein, told them that she was relaxing in her flat around 3pm when the man knocked at the door.

When she opened the door, she saw it was a man she had seen around the building but did not know his name and she had never spoken to him before.

He asked to see the student's roommate but was told she was not there.

The lady told the police that instead of leaving, the man quickly locked the door.

"She said when she got up, the man threw her on the bed, put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help and raped her.

"When it was over, the man allegedly apologised to her saying: 'I'm sorry, I didn't mean to do this'. The lady said he then put R70 on the table and said: 'Here's R70, go buy yourself some pizza'," Mbele said.

The lady went straight to the police after the incident. Police took her to the doctor then went back to her place..

They found the man in his flat and arrested him.

Mbele said the suspect was charged with rape and was expect to appear in court soon.