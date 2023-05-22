Man sentenced for stealing food and sports equipment from Northern Cape primary school

Johannesburg - A Northern Cape man has been handed 10 years of direct imprisonment by the De Aar Magistrate’s Court on one count of housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft. Alvin Erasmus broke into Alpha Primary School and stole various food and sporting items to the value of R20 000. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he pleaded guilty to the charge after evidence in the docket linked him to fingerprints at the crime scene.

“In his plea explanation, the accused told the court that he was not alone, but did not disclose names,” read a statement by the NPA. Staying in the province, the SAPS executed Operation Vhuthu Hawe from Thursday, May 18 until Sunday, May 21 and arrested 100 suspects for various crimes. According to the SAPS, suspects from across the province were arrested for crimes including 20 cases of dealing in drugs, several for assault GBH, assault common, robbery and burglary business.