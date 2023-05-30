Man sentenced for the rape of his cousin

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the girl, who was 15 years old at the time, had gone to visit her grandmother, who was staying with the man.

"Since her granny was bedridden, she went about cooking and cleaning for her. At some stage, the granny fell asleep and the girl went into the kitchen to wash the dishes. She was followed by her cousin, who then raped her twice. She asked him what he was doing because they are relatives, and he responded by saying that relatives can be mischievous too. He then threatened to kill her if she told anyone," read an NPA statement.

The statement further noted that due to the grandmother being unwell, the girl chose not to report to her but instead went back home and reported the incident to her sister. The police were alerted, and he was arrested.

"The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was examined by a doctor. In court, the man denied the allegations, saying that the intercourse was consensual and initiated by the girl," added the statement.