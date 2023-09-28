Man sentenced to life behind bars for raping his aunt

Johannesburg - A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his aunt. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the man was sentenced at the Fraserburg Regional Court in the Upington Cluster, Northern Cape.

The man was charged with rape accompanied by the infliction of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and robbery with aggravating circumstances by his maternal aunt (his mother’s sister). Senokoatsane said that on December 17, 2020, the accused was staying with his aunt when he arrived home that night and found she was already in bed. “The accused went to the victim’s room, where he began to assault and strangle the complainant until she lost consciousness. When the accused realised that the victim had lost consciousness, he proceeded to rape her. After raping the victim, the accused took the victim’s cellphone and cash and left the house.

“The victim later regained consciousness and went to the neighbour’s house to look for help, and the police were called,” said Senokoatsane. Senokoatsane said that the accused was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and robbery. “During the trial, the court heard how the victim had assisted with the upbringing of the accused and the role she played in the life of the accused.

“Not only did she assist with his nurturing, but she also ensured that the accused had shelter by accommodating him at her home in Fraserburg,” added Senokoatsane. Senokoatsane further noted that the accused had two previous convictions of rape, and the State therefore submitted that there were no substantial and compelling factors for the court to deviate from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment. “In sentencing, the Fraserburg Regional Court agreed with the prosecution, and the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm,” he said.