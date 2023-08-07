Man sentenced to three life terms for rape

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the court sentenced Khetshane to a further five years for kidnapping, but ordered it to run concurrently with one life sentence. He was arrested on June 9, last year, after he was linked to the rapes.

Johannesburg - Vuyani Khetshane, 34, has been sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment after being convicted of three separate counts of rape.

An NPA statement read that on January 3, 2016, the 19-year-old victim had gone to her classmate’s homestead in Jambeni A Section in Lusikisiki. When the classmate was walking her back, they met Khetshane, who offered to accompany the victim. The victim did not know him, but her classmate did. When they reached the victim’s home, Khetshane raped her in her room until the next morning.

On June 9, 2016, the 17-year-old victim was coming from a clinic in Luzupu location in Lusikisiki. Two men with knives alighted from a vehicle and ordered her inside. There were two other men. They drove to bushes where they raped her. They left her there and she walked to find help.

On December 11, 2016, the 13-yearold victim was walking her friend home in Bomvini Location, Lusikisiki when men in a vehicle offered them a lift. When the victim alighted from the vehicle, Khetshane followed her, assaulted her, and raped her at knifepoint.