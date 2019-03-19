A woman was shot in the face, allegedly by her boyfriend, as she sat in her car at an intersection. File Picture.

Johannesburg - A man shot a woman believed to be his girlfriend in the face, seriously injuring her then turned the gun on himself a few kilometers away from the scene. The incident happened on Tuesday morning near Life Fourways Hospital.

According to Captain Mavela Masondo of the provincial police, the incident occurred around 7am.

It's not known if the two were travelling together- though in separate cars- or if the man had been following the woman while the latter was not aware.

Masondo said it was while the lady had stopped at an intersection that the shooter approached her then shot her as she sat in the car.

Masondo said the man then fled the scene but was found dead in his car a few kilometers away.

“The victim was shot twice on the upper body by the suspect and she was taken to a nearby hospital,” Masondo said

“We have opened an attempted murder case and an inquest case,” Masondo added

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

ER24's Russel Meiring said Life Fourways paramedics responded to the shooting . On scene, a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the face and was in a critical condition, he said.

"The woman was treated and immediately brought into the casualty for urgent treatment."

Meiring said a short time later, they responded to another incident on Witkoppen Road near Main Road in Fourways..

"On arrival at 8.15, paramedics found that a man, believed to be in his 60s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on scene," Meiring said.

It is believed that both incidents are related, he said.

