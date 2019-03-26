Picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - A 43-year-old man was stabbed on the shoulder for ‘not having money’ to borrow his attacker who needed it to pay for a pint of oil. The suspect had gone to a filling station in the early hours of Sunday morning to buy the oil for his car but could not pay as his card did not have enough money.

The petrol attendants took his car keys and cellphone and he was told he will get them after the payment had been received.

However, he poured the oil in his car and allegedly demanded his keys and phone back. However, security was called.

He then left and went around looking for someone to lend him money.

Derick Mukanzi was sleeping at his Jet Park, Boksburg home when he received a knock from the man just after 2am.

“He started making noise by my doorstep until I got up and opened the door,” he added

Mukanzi said the suspect asked that he lend him money to pay for the oil. However, when Mukanzi said he did not have money, the man allegedly left.

The man returned a short while later.

“He came back and told me that if I don't give him the money he will do something bad to my car so I can go through the same feeling,” he said.

“I opened my door and went outside to speak to him. This was after telling him I don’t have money and he must go borrow from other neighbours but he took out a knife and stabbed me on my shoulder,” he said

Mukanzi added that after the altercation, his wife called an ambulance and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Boksburg North Police spokesperson Constable Justice Ramaube, a case of assault with grievous bodily harm was opened at Boksburg North police station and the suspect, who is known to the victim, is still on the run.







