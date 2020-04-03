Man stabbed to death over cigarette

Johannesburg - A Free State man was stabbed to death during an argument over a cigarette that he had allegedly not bought despite having been given money to do so.

The killing comes as the country continues to have a debate over whether the sale of cigarettes is allowed or not.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has since stated that cigarettes sales are banned despite the Western Cape government having said people were allowed to buy them.





Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said allegations were that M atlale Mokoena, 30, was at home in Bohlokong on Tuesday when two friends known as Mohlaudi and Lele came looking for him.





He went outside with them and an argument ensued, allegedly over a cigarette that had not been bought even though money had been provided.





"An argument ensued between them over the cigarette money that Mohlaudi gave to Lele to buy. Lele allegedly gave the money to Mokoena who ultimately did not buy the cigarette.

"Mokoena was found later by his family with a stab wound next to his throat and the two friends were nowhere to be found.

"They called an ambulance unfortunately Mokoena was declared dead on the scene," he said.

Makhele said a murder case has been opened and police were looking for Lele and Mohlaudi to help in their investigations as they were the ones with Mokoena at the time time he was killed.

"Anyone with information that can assist police to find Mohlaudi and Lele or who might know what happened on that fateful day when Mokoena lost his life is requested to call Captain Screamer Tshabalala on the following number 082 453 0794 or 058 307 5804."





Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said police will leave no stone unturned in solving Mokoena's murder.





"I hope and believe that the suspects involved in this matter will be arrested and face full might of the law”, he said.



