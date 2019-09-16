Picture: succo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The Springs man who beat a car guard to death has offered the family of the deceased R50 000 compensation. Sowetan reported that Lukas Van Der Merwe sent his legal representatives to meet Vusi Mgiqwa's family last month where the R50 000 compensation was discussed as part of a plea bargain. The settlement, the paper reported, has now been placed before the Gauteng director of public prosecutions for consideration.

Mgiqwa's sister Jabulile confirmed that the family met Van der Merwe's lawyers who offered them R50 000 for her brother's life.

"The proposal that was put before us was that even if the guy spends the rest of his life in jail we would still be left with nothing and yet we have lost Vusi for good.

"The money cannot bring back Vusi and it is too little for the pain we have suffered as a family. Actually, this man is disrespecting us," she said," the paper reported.

Mgiqwa died in October last year after Van Der Merwe punched him in Springs.

Tayla Michelle Shead, who witnessed the incident, wrote on her Facebook page last year about events leading to that fateful attack. She and her partner had arrived at Selcourt to pick up their food when they saw two men in an altercation about parking.

Shead said Mgiqwa directed them where to park amidst the chaos and then Van Der Merwe, who was actually parked on the opposite side of the street, walked past and said to the car guard: “Can you just control these fu***ng cars!”.

Shead said Mgiqwa responded: “These are not fu***ng cars, this is my job, I will handle it.”

She further wrote that Van Der Merwe started to walk away and then turned around and in front of his wife and daughter proceeded to hit Mgiqwa multiple times in his face "so hard that he instantly dropped on his head.

"He was unconscious at first and then starting seizing in the street in front of us."

An ambulance was called but Mgiqwa later died in hospital.

Van Der Merwe was later arrested and charged with murder.

The Star



