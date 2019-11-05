Man who drove over toddler and killed her walks free as NPA withdraws case









Chiedza Sjambok with her daughter Britney Ruguwa, who died after being run over. Picture: Supplied The mother of one-year-old Britney Ruguwa, who died at a daycare centre in Joburg in April after being run over by a car, wept uncontrollably on Monday after learning that the man who killed her child was released. “I was sitting in the public gallery of the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court last week but could not believe my ears. Even now, I keep telling myself that I heard wrongly. This cannot be true. “How can the justice system let go of the man who admits to have driven over my child, killing her? Is the justice system saying my daughter was wrong? “All I am seeking is justice for my daughter so that I can explain to her brother and sister how she died,” said the distraught mother Chiedza Sjambok, as she wept uncontrollably. “I saw the accused man walking out of court, but I am in disbelief. Something is not right. How can one drive over a child and then the courts let him walk scot free?

“My child died a painful death being squashed by a moving vehicle. Was I wrong to take my daughter to that daycare centre? Not even one person has said ‘sorry’ since April.”

The little girl died on April 13 after being run over on the premises of the Busy Bears daycare centre in Rembrandt Park, Joburg,where the mother had dropped the toddler off in the morning on her way to work.

Jonathan Zulu was later arrested after civil society groups mounted pressure on the Sandringham police station.

On Monday, Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case was “withdrawn”.

“The matter was withdrawn last Friday. The accused (Jonathan Zulu) made representations to the National Prosecuting Authority and they were successful,” said Mjonondwane.

Britney’s father, Nick Ruguwa, said his family did not even know the Legal Aid attorney who was representing them in the case.

“Even the investigating officer, a Mr Manaka, from the Sandringham police station does not talk to us. This case is haunting us. My wife, Chiedza, attended the court sessions five times but at all appearances, we still do not know what happened, until the accused walked free.

My wife weeps every time she sees the crèche principal in the neighbourhood. I try and comfort her, but she weeps uncontrollably,” added Ruguwa.

“We have been kept in the dark, until the end. We know nothing, we do not even know who was the prosecutor. We have not moved a centimetre from that incident which happened in April.”

Days after the fatal incident, the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) called for a probe into why the Sandringham police station initially declined to open a culpable homicide case against Zulu.

Sanco’s Packet Seaketso at the time said that the manner in which police had treated the parents was “appalling”.

An initial case of reckless and negligent driving was opened but as pressure mounted the docket was changed to culpable homicide. African News Agency (ANA)