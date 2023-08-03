Mandela Day worth the wait as The Star donates shoes to Tembisa school

Johannesburg - Even though Mandela Day came two weeks late for the 67 pupils of Mvelaphanda Primary School in Tembisa, the smile on their faces following the hand-over ceremony at the school yesterday made the wait worthwhile after The Star and its partners visited the school. Established in 1997 and having no electricity for the first year, the school has become a beacon of hope for the under-served people of one of Gauteng’s vibrant townships.

Now in its second year and reaching more underprivileged schools across the province, The Star’s collaboration with Spitz, the luxury shoe brand, through their school shoe range, Green Cross, continues to make small changes and big impressions on schools facing some of the biggest challenges in the province. Yesterday was no different, as pupils and teachers celebrated the arrival of the donation that brings dignity and pride to pupils. Speaking to The Star after the ceremony, a brimming Thomas Mathavha, principal of Mvelaphanda, said he knew how greatly appreciated such acts of kindness were by parents who wanted to give their children the best but found it hard due to circumstances beyond their control.

South Africa - Johannesburg - 02 August 2023 - 67 pupils of Mvelaphanda Primary School in Tembisa, smiled with joy on their faces following the hand-over ceremony at the school on Tuesday made the wait worthwhile after The Star Newspaper and its partners visited the school. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA) “As you have noticed, this donation has put a smile on the faces of these kids. These are pupils who are in dire need of such acts of kindness. “Even their parents want the best for their children but find it hard because of the challenges. Having a pair of shoes brings dignity and respect back to these children. I think when they get home, even their parents will be smiling,” the principal said. Independent Media’s head of marketing, Paul Hopane, thanked partners such as Spitz and their brand of school shoes for their continued support.

Under normal circumstances, Nelson Mandela International Day (or Mandela Day) is an annual international day in honour of Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on July 18, Mandela’s birthday, after it was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009. However, Hopane said every day can still be Mandela Day, as acts of kindness can be done at any given time. “This is made possible by our partners who have collaborated with us and heeded the call for us to continue giving back to the communities, all in the name of our forefather Nelson Mandela. We know we could not be here on the day, but because Mandela Day is every day to us, we are grateful that we are here today. We will continue with this endeavour even tomorrow as we are moving to Soweto for yet another donation of school shoes there,” he said.