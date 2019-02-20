Caster Semenya. Photo: Darren England/EPA

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla has thrown his weight behind Caster Semenya and asked that the "assault" on her dignity and human rights stop. In a statement on Wednesday, Mandla appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport not to allow discrimination of any sort to be a determinant of an athlete's career.

He also said the court must not allow any prescription from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that impinges on the dignity and fundamental human rights of Semenya or any other athlete.

he federation has argued that Semenya be classified as a biological male and a hearing into the matter started at the court in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

The Limpopo athlete is in court to challenge the rules proposed by the IAAF The controversial measures would force so-called “hyperandrogenic” athletes or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) to seek treatment to lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to continue competing as women.

Mandla said they were opposed to anyone interfering with Semenya's body.

"We oppose the proposed imposition of testosterone levels as undue interference and tantamount to controlling Caster's body without consideration of her wishes or the long term effects of such treatment.

"We call on all South Africans, local and international sports enthusiasts, and all who supported our decades long struggle against Apartheid discrimination, to stop this new assault on Caster Semenya's dignity, human rights and the right of all to compete free of any discrimination.

"We continue to support the efforts of Athletics South Africa in its quest to protect the rights of our world champion and resist any attempts at discriminating against her," he said.