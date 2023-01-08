Mangaung entrepreneurs take advantage of tourist boom at ANC’s January 8 statement event

Bloemfontein - The residents of Mangaung, Bloemfontein, have taken advantage of the tourist boom at the ANC's January 8 statement meeting by selling all they can to make a quick buck. Sale, sale, sale was the name of the game around Rocklands in Mangaung, where the ANC’s 111th birthday celebrations were held on Sunday.

The ANC's January 8 statement usually brings hundreds of people from all over the country to listen to the marching orders from the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa. But the community of Rocklands took economic advantage of the influx of comrades and ANC supporters, by selling things such as electricity, water and even parking spaces in their yards. Journalists and others who had come to hear the January 8 statement for work purposes had to pay between R15 and R100 to get some of their equipment, such as cellphones and laptops, charged. Interestingly, one house in Phaphama Street even had a Speedpoint for those who did not have cash.

The Star questioned one particular resident who was selling charging services. She told the newspaper that she would not offer her electricity for free because her house had a prepaid meter installed. A vendor outside Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, ahead of the ANC’s 111th anniversary celebration. Picture: Timothy Bernard/ANA "If I allow people to charge for free, when all of these people are gone I will have nothing. They must pay for my electricity," she said. Parking spaces were also priced between R20 and R50. Parking inside someone’s yard was more expensive, but leaving your car in the street did not guarantee its safety.

Dozens of hawkers also lined the street outside the stadium selling different food items. This included traditional food, smoothies, and braai meat with pap. Cigarette prices have also risen, with some people in the street selling a pack of 20 cigarettes for R7. There also appeared to be price differences between the alcohol sold inside the stadium and that sold outside it. Those selling were determined to cash in on the event before life went back to normal in Mangaung.

