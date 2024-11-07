Manhunt continues: Boksburg Prison escapee eludes capture

Almost 24 hours after Martin Jackson made a daring escape from the Boksburg Correctional Centre, South Africans are urged to remain vigilant and assist police in apprehending him. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed that Jackson escaped on Wednesday under circumstances currently under investigation.

They are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to locate him. “Admitted on 10 April 2015, Martin Jackson is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm with ammunition. Correctional Services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Martin is rearrested,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts to the nearest police station or correctional facility. “Members of the public are also advised not to approach the escapee if spotted, as he may be dangerous,” Nxumalo added.

A source contacted The Star, alleging that Jackson escaped amid the announcement of a new area commissioner. “A white male prisoner escaped at the Boksburg Correctional facility on Wednesday after the announcement of the new area commissioner. The event to celebrate the new Commissioner was held inside the facility. He is still at large,” the source claimed. However, Nxumalo dismissed these allegations, stating: “That cannot be true.”

DCS is still recovering from the recent escape of convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Facility, managed by G4S Security in 2023. Bester was apprehended in Tanzania while heading towards Kenya with his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Madudumane and a Zimbabwean national. They are currently in custody, with their trial set to resume at the Free State High Court in February next year. Bester’s escape scandal has rocked the country.

Last month, Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka found that the DCS had acted improperly in Bester’s escape. A report revealed that DCS officials engaged in improper conduct regarding Bester’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2020. Initial reports suggested he had died in a cell fire, but investigations later confirmed he had escaped. The report specifically implicates DCS’ MCC Controller, Chris Mahonono, and Director Contract Management, Roseline Phahlane, for undue delay in reporting Bester’s escape to the SAPS.