Manhunt for suspect who attacked nurse in Tzaneen

Johannesburg – Promise Lebepe, 30, is wanted in connection with an assault on a nurse at a clinic in Relela in the Tzaneen Policing precinct, and acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Major-General Jan Scheepers has ordered the mobilisation of resources for his apprehension. A SAPS statement said the assault is believed to have taken place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at about 11.50am.

"A preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that the 30-year-old suspect entered the clinic and demanded medical attention from the nurse who was attending to patients. "The suspect physically attack the female nurse. The suspect, who is known, allegedly fled the scene and has not yet been arrested," said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Attacks on hospital staff seem to be on the increase, as in Gauteng alone, it was reported that 61 attacks by patients have occurred since January last year, mostly by those who were mentally ill.