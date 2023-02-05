Manhunt launched after elderly Limpopo couple were robbed and their daughter raped during home invasion

Johannesburg – Police in Maake, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly broke into a house in Madeira at about 1.15am on Friday and committed rape and house robbery. “It is alleged that an elderly couple were sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of a door being forced open. Two suspects wearing balaclavas then entered the room and pointed firearms at the couple while demanding cash,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The police said that the suspects then tied up the couple and ransacked the house. The couple’s daughter, 32, came rushing to the bedroom to check on her parents after she heard strange noises coming from their bedroom but was grabbed by the suspects, who forced her to give them the safe key belonging to her father. “After she gave them the safe key, one of the suspects allegedly forced her into the other room, where he raped her. During the incident, one shot was fired, but no one was injured,” Ledwaba said. “The suspects then took one firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition from the safe. They also took a laptop, two cellphones, and demanded bank cards and their pin codes from the couple before they fled the scene.”

Police were called to the scene and they opened a case of house robbery and rape. The police said the victims managed to block the cards before the suspects could withdraw any money. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has appealed to members of the community to come forward with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects.

Anyone with information may contact the investigating officer, Captain Phokane on 079 875 7788; the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111; their nearest police station; or use the MySAPS app. The police investigations are still ongoing. The Star