Manhunt launched following murder of elderly couple found in pool of blood in their home

Johannesburg - Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects following the brutal murder of an elderly couple in Vuwani. The SAPS announced on Tuesday that the bodies of a 74-year-old man, Nevondo Khorommbi, and his 58-year-old partner, Tshifhiwa Mercy Maphaha, were discovered at their home in Lwamondo Tshifulanani village.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police were alerted to the incident, and upon their arrival they found the couple lying in a pool of blood inside their bedroom with several deep cut wounds. The victims were both certified dead at the scene. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the intruders gained entry by cutting the burglar door and forcing the door open,” Ledwaba said. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident and directed that the suspects responsible for this crime be hunted down and brought to book. The police have opened two counts of murder. The motive for the incident is unknown.

“Police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Mulaudzi Ndidzulafhi, at 076 939 9199 or at 015 961 7000 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. Alternatively, they can use the MySAPS App,” said Ledwaba. “Police investigations continue.” Enquiries: