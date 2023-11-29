The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, expressed concerns about continued crimes happening despite the activation of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign. This was sparked by the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old learner at Mphephu in Vhembe district, Limpopo, on November 23.

Hadebe has issued a stern warning to perpetrators of gender-based violence and has ordered the police to be relentless in tracing all those involved. According to preliminary investigations, the girl, a high school learner living in a leased property, was on her way to Makhado town to buy groceries when a grey VW Polo with four male occupants abruptly parked next to her. The driver then grabbed the victim, covered her mouth and forced her into the vehicle.

The driver then dropped off the other occupants and remained with the victim and proceeded to a certain place where he locked the victim inside a room and raped her. The following day, the suspect drove with the victim to another house where she was raped by another man and was kept at the place until the following day (third day). The third suspect, who is an elderly man, also reportedly raped her at knifepoint.

Police further revealed that after the three-day ordeal, the suspects dropped the victim at the local sports ground and fled the scene. The police have since opened three counts of rape and kidnapping. The case has been transferred to the Makhado Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.