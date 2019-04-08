File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Police have launched a manhunt after seven people were shot dead and seven others wounded in three separate shootings in the East Rand over the weekend. Lietenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini of the Provincial Head Office said the incidents occurred in Tsakane, Springs and KwaThema.

He confirmed that no one has been arrested and that the motive for the attacks was still unknown.

“Although the motive for the shooting and killing by a group of people is still being investigated, police are looking at the possibility that some of the killings may be related to rival gangs involved in collecting trash at the Rietfontein landfill and drugs turf war in KwaThema,” Dlamini said

“Two of the bodies were found with gunshot wounds at the dump site on Friday morning in Springs. Late Friday afternoon, two other bodies of men aged 27 and 30 were found in Tsakane where two other people were also injured during an attack by a group of about eight people who were shooting at people randomly,” he added.

Dlamini said it was suspected that the group armed with handguns were traveling in two vehicles, resulting in one of the vehicles being damaged.

“Eight other people were also attacked while they were sitting in a shack at an informal settlement in KwaThema. Three people aged between 26 and 41 died and five others were taken to the hospital. It is suspected that the motive for the attack was drug related,” he added

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela condemned the killings and asked community members to work with the police in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“In condemning these killings, I am also appealing to the communities to isolate criminal gangs and work with the police,” Mawela said

Mawela has appointed a multidisciplinary task team, the team is expected to work around the clock to help apprehend suspects linked to the three incidents.

The Star