The Mankind Project is challenging men to take a stand against gender-based violence (GBV). Today the group will take part in a silent protest at the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town where Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was murdered.

The movement is an international non-profit community of men from all walks of life.

With the help of social media as a platform, the movement aims to get 1000 men to stand outside the post office in silence for nine minutes as a symbol of solidarity for all men standing together in peace.

“Let us show our wives, our mothers, our daughters, our sisters, our girlfriends, our lovers, our friends, our colleagues, our country, that we stand together in grief, sadness, shame and anger at the current state of our nation,” said the Mankind co-founder Kholikile Dlakiya.

“We need to take accountability for the roles we play and the fact that this current crisis of violence against women is due to our action and inaction,” added Dlakiya.

This protest is a call to action by Mankind Project to lead as men join women in their fight against GBV.

#AreYouManEnough #99949 #RealMenStandUp are the hashtags that will be used to carry out the silent protest.

Mankind Project has challenged all men across South Africa, regardless of age, race or income to take a stand together.

“We must all do whatever we can to keep our streets, our families and our country safe from the legacy of violence and abuse that still plagues our society.

"Let’s show them what real men look like,” added Dlakiya.

Meanwhile, the recent outing of men on social media by the #AmINext has given women a platform to "name and shame" their perpetrators anonymously in the hope that it raises awareness on GBV in the country.

Media personalities such as Tshepi Vundla, Penny Lebyane, Lalla Hirayama and Jo Bodiba have also spoken out about the different types of abuse that they faced from their former partners.

The #AmINext movement will host a peaceful, all-black attire, protest tomorrow in Sandton, where women will refrain from any activities in an effort to show men what the world looks like without women.

Another protest is expected to take place on Friday.