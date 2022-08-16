Marikana: EFF blames Ramaphosa for deaths of 34 miners

BY: SIYABONGA SITHOLE Johannesburg - In 2015, the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, opened a case against then deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, former minister of police Nathi Mthethwa and the SAPS for their role in the Marikana massacre. However, almost seven years later nothing much has happened.

As the country commemorates 10 years since the tragedy that saw 34 miners being killed by members of the police in Marikana, the EFF once again reiterated its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for his role in the deaths of mine workers who were protesting against low wages 10 years ago. In a statement, the EFF said it would never forget that Ramaphosa ordered the massacre when Ramaphosa, who was a shareholder at Lonmin mine at the time, ordered the police to a “concomitant action” against the miners who had gathered at the Kopie, resulting in one of the worst unprecedented tragedies in the post-democracy South Africa. “The pre-meditated murder was confirmed when several hearses arrived instead of ambulances. As the EFF, we will never forget that it was Cyril Ramaphosa who characterised mine workers as ‘dastardly criminals’ and called for ‘concomitant’ action against them.

“This puppet of the mining cartel has been rewarded for his role in killing African people with a position of being the president. The path to Ramaphosa’s presidency is bloody and continues his torturous ways even while in office,” the party said. The EFF, which opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa and Mthethwa, says the blood of the 34 miners is on the hands of Ramaphosa. “Cyril Ramaphosa has blood in his hands and the blood of the workers of Marikana must haunt him to his grave. He must be removed because he sacrificed the lives of African people. The Marikana massacre has permanently scarred South Africa and those who were at the receiving end of the blatant disregard for human life, leaving behind widows and children who after 10 years have not seen justice,” said the EFF.

The party has called on the government to declare August16 Marikana day in honour of the atrocities of 2012, adding that only nationalisation of the mines will help bring about material changes in the lives of the miners. “The EFF reaffirms its commitment to the fight for the nationalisation of mines. To ensure that the mineral wealth of Africa benefits the people of Africa. We pledge to never forget our brothers, who died for this revolution for economic emancipation to be born,” the EFF said. The Star