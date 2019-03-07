A part of the ceiling at the Market Photo Workshop which was damaged by rain.

More videos have surfaced showing the Market Theatre leaking during Tuesday’s heavy downpour. Senior staff and employees at the Market Theatre Foundation (MTF) have alleged the “years of mismanagement” at the institution had led to the buildings bordering on a derelict state.

Videos, which The Star has seen and shared with the MTF’s council, shows water gushing into two different theatres - one named after living legend John Kani and the other after the theatre’s founder, Barney Simon. Insiders said the theatres posed a hazardous environment for employees.

An internal communiqué from senior staff graphically summed up the damage caused by Tuesday’s rains.

“There was water coming from the ceiling, gutters and downpipes in the John Kani. The water was all over the main entrance and it caused a big dam in the entrance and towards the emergency door,” the internal note said.

“The ladies’ toilets downstairs were also affected by the flood as there was water coming from the toilets to the main foyer.

“Another section that got flooded is the door that goes to the bridgedirection,” it added.

On Monday, The Star reported on allegations that corruption was behind the supposedly shoddy renovation work in the Market Theatre precinct’s R100 million, government-funded development, where visuals showed water breaking into what was meant to be a state-of-the-art ceiling in December 2017.

A picture from last month - after a week of heavy rains - showed a gaping hole in one of the building’s ceilings, which the MTF council said was purposely opened to inspect for any damage.

A government-commissioned forensic probe at the MTF fingered the chief executive, Ismail Mahomed, and chief financial officer, Christine McDonald, in a slew of incidents of alleged mismanagement, which both executives denied last week.

Yesterday, the MTF council spokesperson, Sershan Naidoo, said they were aware of the leaks at the heritage building caused by the heavy rains, adding that the building was “very old”.

“This building is currently hosting the Rapid Lion Film Festival This old building has not leaked in a long time, and shouldn’t be confused with the new Market Square, please,” Naidoo said.

“We have received a report from our technical team, and are satisfied that the film festival, and other events, went on as planned.

“The leaks are being addressed as a matter of urgency.

“We have no control over nature and can assure you that any leaks, whether in the old or newer buildings of the MTF, will be attended to as a matter of urgency.”