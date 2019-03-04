Picture: Facebook

Severe flooding and damaged ceilings after huge downpours at the R100million government-funded Market Theatre Foundation (MTF) precinct have highlighted the extent of the suspected corruption eating away at the iconic institution. Graphic videos seen by The Star show how, following the completion of the massive investment in Newtown, Joburg, in 2017, a deluge in December that year ripped through what was supposed to be a state-of-the-art ceiling and flooded the brand new offices.

Last month, another picture showed a gaping hole in one of the precinct’s roofs after a week of heavy rains, which, sources claimed, underscored the shoddy work done on the taxpayer-funded upgrade.

Allegations are that corruption by the MTF’s chief financial officer, Christine McDonald, was largely to blame for the poor-quality work.

A forensic report commissioned by the Department of Arts and Culture said McDonald had “irregularly received a R100 000 bonus for her work in the building project”, where she reportedly appointed herself project manager.

MTF chief executive Ismail Mahomed was fingered for the irregular extension of an IT contract to a company that the report said had close ties to McDonald.

The Star understands that the two of them were suspended and both were being subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings.

Last week, However, McDonald said she hadn’t been suspended but was on approved annual leave and would return to work later this month.

She vehemently denied all allegations of corruption against her.

“My full defence will be revealed in a whistle-blowing arbitration that I have invoked,” she said.

Mahomed wouldn't confirm or deny his suspension, saying he was “on three days’ special leave” and would resume his role on Thursday.

Both referred further queries to MTF council spokesperson Sershan Naidoo, who confirmed that five employees had been suspended and were undergoing disciplinary hearings, but he refused to reveal their identities.

“We want to give everyone a fair chance. These (allegations) will be discussed in the hearings."

The Star