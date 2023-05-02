Married women and mothers allowed to enter Miss SA 2023

Johannesburg - In a few months, South Africa will crown a beauty queen who will follow Ndavi Nokeri’s footsteps and represent the country on international stages. Major changes have been made this year, as married women and those with children will be permitted to enter for the first time.

It is also revealed that applicants must be at least 20 years old and under 30, as of August 13 this year. This means that an applicant can turn 30 within their year of reign (starting August 2023). There are also no height or weight specifications or requirements. Entries for the coveted title opened on April 28 and will close on Friday. Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, highlighted that boundaries have been pushed this year.

“This year we have pushed more boundaries than ever before, and we are delighted to welcome all women who are ready to step onto our leadership platform and be the next ambassador for South Africa. We, as women, are so many things; we can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role-models, ambassadors, and queens all at the same time. Showcasing the multi-diverse nature of all of this will be at the core of the competition. Miss South Africa is no longer just a one-night pageant; viewers are really going to get to know the finalists during the television show.” This year’s competition new elements also include what is described as a ground-breaking seven-part reality TV series. Last year, fans were introduced to the official Miss South Africa app: Crown Chasers, a behind-the-scenes look at the build-up to the 2022 finale. This year, Crown Chasers has been developed into a full-blown reality series showing the Miss South Africa competition as it’s never been seen before.

In the seven-part, 60-minute series, those competing for the crown will be placed in real-life Miss South Africa scenarios that include several challenges based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa: duty, championship, empowerment, and beauty. All finalists will move into Miss South Africa HQ, where they will be given tasks that will test their ability to show off their interpretation of these four pillars. Their entrepreneurial and business skills will be put to the test when asked to find innovative ways to encourage tourism, show support for female-owned businesses, or showcase aspects of their culture or heritage.