Masali Baduza shines in BBC drama Noughts & Crosses

Masali Baduza didn't take long to reach the limelight. Just a few short years out of college and the young 23-year-old bagged a starring role in BBC drama, Noughts & Crosses. Her role as Sephy Hadley has given her the chance to truly appreciate the character. "I thought it would be a beautiful character to play, especially as a young black woman today and to see us portrayed in a way where we don't have the struggles we have. It was a really great play on race." The show, adapted from a book by the same name, is set in a parallel 21st Century Britain, that sees black people (Crosses) rule over the lower-class white population. Baduza's character falls in love with someone from the opposite race and their story unfolds from there. "I had never, up until that point, gotten a script where I read the character brief and it was a black girl who was in a world where she was privileged and educated and the world was for her. That was a very interesting take on race relations we face today in our own society."

Baduza said getting into that character was not difficult at all.

"I have always asked myself how it would be like if black people weren't oppressed. If we weren't disadvantaged. Getting into that mindset was therapeutic, seeing how life is like with 'no struggles'."

The newbie's face may seem familiar as she has also featured in MNet original show Trackers. Noughts & Crosses is Baduza's first starring role.

"For it to come so early is really a blessing. The reception of the show has been really good. I know that in the UK a lot of people had watched it in its opening night which was cool considering the way race relations work in the UK. It was encouraging for a lot of us. I get a lot of messages from people telling me how they enjoyed the book and how our portrayal really touched them."

Baduza starred alongside Bonnie Mbuli who played the role of her mother. Both had to polish up their British accents to match their fellow cast members.

"We were surrounded by the accent all day on set and we had a really good dialect coach who was amazing. It really helped get into character. I find myself putting the accent on every now and again just for fun."

The show was shot over six months primarily in South Africa and some scenes in London.

"That was also a first for me because usually I do a couple of days shooting on a project. So to be there for the whole thing and to see how it works from beginning to end was really cool to be part of."

Baduza's love interest on the show is played by Jack Rowan. Other cast members include Jonathan Ajayi and Paterson Joseph.

"This job was a first for everything. It was my first starring role, and first international project. Seeing how South Africans work with international actors and crew. It was amazing the level of international standard we have."

The first nudge that directed her into acting as a career came in Grade 7.

"I went to an all girls school and we were doing productions of musicals and my class was doing 'Greece'. I had never watched the movie before and I got introduced to it through the musical we did and I fell in love with the theatrics of it all. I was a shy child growing up and my sisters came to watch the show and didn't even recognise it was me on stage, I was so different. It was something I really enjoyed and I wanted to see what could come of it."

Just after high school she went to the New York Film Academy in LA.

"That was probably the best time of my life. It was a complete culture shock. It was around the birth and peak of the Black Lives Matter movement. That's where my own activism grew."

Baduza is hoping that after lockdown BBC will give the go ahead for another season of the show.

"My life has come to a complete standstill because of Corona. We would love to have a season 2 and I know a lot of people have been asking for it. So for now we will wait for Corona to be over and everyone to come out healthy and alive and we can all work again."