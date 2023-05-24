Maselspoort Resort racist sentenced after pleading guilty to the Christmas incident

Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Free State province has confirmed that Stephanus van der Westhuizen, one of the three white men accused of assaulting two black teenage boys at the Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to common assault. The alleged racist assault made headlines around South Africa after video footage of the incident went viral. This is after the footage showed the three men trying to prevent two black teenagers from entering the pool area. The men went on to slap the boys while also pushing one of their heads under the water.

The men are alleged to have told the boys that the swimming pool was reserved for white people only. The incident was widely criticised as it showed the ugly face of racism during the time that South Africans were enjoying their holiday season. The three men were also shown hitting one of the boys and grabbing him by the scruff of his neck.

Free State NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said van der Westhuizen (47) pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of common assault and was sentenced to a fine of R4 000 or 12 months imprisonment. Phaladi added that Van der Westhuizen apologised to the children and their father, who accepted his apology. He also apologised to the South African public. The case against Jakobus Klaasen and Johan Nel was postponed to July 3, 2023, for consultation.