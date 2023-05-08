Mashaba condemns the attack on home of Soweto pensioner

Johannesburg - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has condemned an attack on a Soweto pensioner's home by alleged drug dealers in Zola. "The house of Zodwa Nhlabathi was attacked with stones last week, leading to her windows being broken. ActionSA, together with other civil movements, marched to the Jabulani police station demanding that police take action against drug dealers in Zola. Nhlabathi was seen as the face of that campaign.

"Mme Zodwa’s attack was shameless and shocking; it happened after we had a march to the police station. We have to save our communities from the scourge of drugs," Mashaba said. Nhlabathu, 71, had been arrested for allegedly harassing drug dealers in her neighbourhood. Her arrest caused a public outcry, leading to the planning of the march to the Jabulani police station. "There has to be visible policing in our communities, and we need greater co-operation between the police and other government departments such as Home Afairs to ensure that we stop the entry of drugs into the country," he said.

Mashaba said that ActionSA would be discussing the drug problem in the country at length at the party’s policy conference later this year. There were suggestions that the death penalty could be implemented to deal with drug syndicates in the country. "We are unapologetic with drugs; we are going to deal with dealers brutally; we are going to look at our laws and ask society to debate this issue and if the death penalty can be part of the solution. We know that currently the Constitution does not allow for the death penalty," Mashaba said. Mashaba said he had noted that there were a number of rehab centres around Johannesburg. But he said the solution was to stop the drugs from entering the communities and not open more rehab centres.

"The ANC has allowed drugs to be brought into our country by drug syndicates. They don’t only kill our youth, they affect our families," he said. “The Star“ spoke to Nhlabathi, who said that she would not flee from her home in Zola in spite threats from the gang of drug dealers in her community. "This is my house, and I will not be pushed out of my community by drug dealers," she said.