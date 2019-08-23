Executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has described the actions of the ANC regarding the planned the motion of no confidence that was later abandoned at the 11th-hour as pure thuggery and criminality. Mashaba, who survived being removed from his position as mayor on Thursday when the ANC decided to withdraw the motion, said he was angry because the party had brought about instability regarding the leadership of the city only to not go ahead with their intended plan.

"I am sure everyone wants to work in a stable environment. Just imagine the fear of our five million residents over the past four weeks regarding not knowing who's gonna be in government in a few months.

"Just imagine the business community that I'm engaging to bring money into the City of Joburg...just imagine how they felt.

"Up to Wednesday night, the ANC was coming out confident with 145 votes then at the last minute they pull out. They think we are playing games here

"This is a very serious matter and for that reason I'm extremely angry," he said.

Mashaba was speaking to Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning.

Regarding his reaction to what happened, Bingwa reminded Mashaba that what happened was just politics.

"It is the nature of the beast and one could argue that you remain vulnerable. If the ANC had been able to sort out its arrangement with the IFP you would no longer be mayor," Bingwa said.

Mashaba, however, was having none of that and said what the ANC did could not be described as politics.

"It would really be unfortunate if the society is going to accept politicians just playing with them like football and we say its politics.

"It cannot really be politics, politics is about the lives of people, the future of my children. My children want to be brought up in a stable environment and hold society accountable

"We must stop praising politician who abuse their power and we call it politics. Iit can't be politics. This is pure thuggery, pure criminality," he said.

At a tumultuous council sitting, which was laden with adjournments, intermittent singing and accusations that speaker Vasco Da Gama was partisan, ANC councillor Loyiso Masuku rose to inform the chamber that the party would re-table its no-confidence motion in Mashaba at the sitting next month.

Asked whether the ANC was worried that it didn't have the numbers, which resulted in the withdrawal of the motion, Makhubo was adamant that the party had lobbied enough councillors to unseat Mashaba.

“We had the numbers, we just couldn’t sort out a few things we need to clarify who will be the new mayor and who will be the new members of the mayoral committee,” Makhubo explained.

“Remember, even our partners need to choose who will become the new mayor - it is not automatic. Then we need to decide on MMCs, the chair-of-chairs, and so on,” he added.

The Star



