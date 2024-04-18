Mashaba questions multiparty charter members potential back-tracking

Amid concerns of wavering commitment within the multiparty charter, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has voiced apprehension over potential back-tracking by some members. The charter – aimed at fostering co-operation between the various political parties – has recently faced scrutiny, amid rumours of wavering allegiance.

Mashaba expressed his concern following public statements made by some members of the charter, suggesting possible working relations with the ANC after the upcoming elections. He also noted disappointment with some party leaders declining invitations to undergo lifestyle audits, despite an agreement stipulating that all charter signatories standing for public office undergo such audits. “Over the past week or so, discussions have emerged within the DA and the IFP regarding the possibility of establishing a government of national unity alongside the ANC. We have reached out to them, seeking clarification on this matter.

“However, it appears they are now retracting from these discussions, asserting their stance against forming a coalition with the ANC.” Mashaba reiterated ActionSA’s firm stance against associating itself with the ANC, emphasising his party’s commitment to its principles. Regarding the refusal of the DA and the IFP to participate in the sponsored lifestyle audits, Mashaba expressed confusion, stating that he doesn’t understand why the DA is rejecting this because this is part of the multiparty charter agreement.

He also extended invitations for lifestyle audits to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the EFF leader Julius Malema, emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability in politics. But Mashaba refrained from inviting the leadership of the MK Party for an audit, citing uncertainty over the party’s official leadership. “The reason why I did not invite the MK is because I did not know if the leader of the MK is going to be Zuma or someone else,” Mashaba said.