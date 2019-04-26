Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday announced a R20-billion investment which he said was the single biggest property investment the city had ever made through private sector development. “Through the release of city properties to the private sector for redevelopment the city expects to realise R20bn in expected investment value, which will soon be visible in the inner city, with 24 developments set to start within six months,” he said.

“This is in addition to the three developments already under way in Hillbrow and Newtown,” Mashaba added.

He said the investment constituted the largest number of mixed-use private sector developments focusing on residential and student accommodation being facilitated by the city at once.

The developments were a result of the prospectus of 71 properties released to the private sector in 2017 as part of Joburg's inner city revitalisation programme, Mashaba said, and were in addition to 13 properties the council had released initially.

“This is just the start of the change we are bringing to the city, with even more buildings and developments set to take place in the future,” he said.

The developments are predominantly mixed-use, with emphasis on affordable residential units, affordable student accommodation and affordable retail spaces for small, medium and micro enterprises.

In total, this first group of development is expected to yield 10096 jobs opportunities within the city and about 6500 housing units costing between R900 and R4500 per month for each unit, excluding utilities, he said.

The properties are in central Joburg, Yeoville, Berea, Vrededorp, Fairview, Salisbury, Marshalltown, Wolhuter, Turffontein, and City and Suburban.

“Through the city's inclusionary housing framework, which makes provision for new developments to include at least 30% affordable housing, residents can now also live where they choose across Joburg with better access to jobs and opportunities,” Mashaba said.