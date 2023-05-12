Mashaba says rand’s decline due to SA alleged supplying of arms to Russia

The value of the South African rand is in dramatic decline in the wake of allegations that South Africa supplied munitions to Russia, highlighting the urgent need for foreign policy guided by economic pragmatism and respect for human rights, and macro-economic policies that will ignite growth and job creation, according to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Mashaba said in a statement that the rand’s deterioration shows the disastrous impact President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC has had since his election as president in 2018.

“He has now presided over two recessions during his presidency,” said Mashaba. According to him, the “damning allegations that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia also jeopardises our participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) initiative, which grants us preferential duty-free market access to the US”. Mashaba says that time after time, President Ramaphosa has proven that he is incapable of providing the leadership needed to turn around the economic crisis facing South Africa, and recent decisions by his government may worsen the economic and unemployment situation in the country.