Mashaba to help Lily Mine families fight to retrieve bodies of loved ones









File picture: ANA/Stringer Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has found the perfect project to pursue as he launches his new political party. Mashaba, who this week revealed that he has formed his new political party, The People's Dialogue, announced on Wednesday that he would be helping the families of Lily Mine employees in their bid to retrieve the bodies of their relatives that are buried underground. Mashaba resigned as mayor in October over Helen Zille's appointment as the head of the DA's Federal Council. The bodies of Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda have been underground since February 2016, when the container they were working in as a lamp-room, was swallowed after the ground caved in. On Wednesday Mashaba met with the family members and offered to assist them in dragging the government to court to force them to retrieve the bodies.

The People's Dialogue spokesperson Michael Beaumont said the party would assist the families in getting legal assistance to force the owners of the Barberton mine, the Department of Minerals and Energy and the Department of Labour to venture underground. There is currently a court order prohibiting the families from going underground.

On why Mashaba is only entering the Lily Mine fray now, Beaumont said: “Since his resignation as mayor, Mashaba has been going around the country listening to people. Through these dialogues the mine workers’ families engaged him and asked for assistance."

In a press statement, the former mayor said he believed there was an unethical relationship between the mining company and the government.

“This is the only explanation for the obstruction and intimidation that has been experienced by this community over the past four years,” Mashaba said.

He said the party wanted to ensure that the families are also paid the outstanding salaries.

Sifiso Mavuso, Nkambule's brother, said they have been failed by the government and their lives are being threatened.

“Our leaders are selling us out because they are more interested in money,” Mavuso said.

The departments could not be reached for comment.