Mashaba, who this week revealed that he has formed his new political party, The People's Dialogue, announced on Wednesday that he would be helping the families of Lily Mine employees in their bid to retrieve the bodies of their relatives that are buried underground.
Mashaba resigned as mayor in October over Helen Zille's appointment as the head of the DA's Federal Council.
The bodies of Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda have been underground since February 2016, when the container they were working in as a lamp-room, was swallowed after the ground caved in.
On Wednesday Mashaba met with the family members and offered to assist them in dragging the government to court to force them to retrieve the bodies.