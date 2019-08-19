Executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Crippling strikes by municipal workers in Joburg which leaves the city in disarray could be a thing of a past following the signing of an agreement seeking to improve labour relations. On Monday, Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba hailed what he termed the revolutionary memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and major unions, which, among other things, aims to ensure that strike action in the city would be a last resort in fragmented labour relations.

At a briefing in Joburg, Mashaba alluded to the disruptive 2015 strike by Pikitup, one of the city's 13 entities responsible for waste collection and management.

The strike left streets strewn with filth, litter piling up and emitting a stomach-churning pungent smell.

The mayor contended that the prolonged 2015 Pikitup strike, which spilled over into mid-2016, would not have happened had there been a more responsive city leadership to labour needs.

"The multi-party government inherited labour relations in Johannesburg which was fraught with difficulties, tensions and past instances of disruptive strike actions.

"Our residents have paid the price for this in the past," Mashaba said.

The MOU was signed between the SA Municipal Workers' Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union which both lauded the city for engaging meaningfully with workers.

Other notable inclusions in the MOU, which was finalised at a lekgotla on Friday are:

- A partnership between the city and unions in ensuring that allegations of fraud, corruption and malfeasance are investigated and the outcomes are implemented, including the protection of whistle-blowers from prejudice or intimidation.

- That the city should not provide recognition to unions unknown within the Labour Relations Act.

- And an open door policy to provide greater stability and transparency as unions would form a key component in the budget processes.