Mashatile says the church has a role in fighting SA’s social ills

Johannesburg - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the church plays a crucial role in fighting social ills, irrespective of the denomination or the community it serves. Mashatile was giving a keynote address during the fund-raising gala dinner for the 100th anniversary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Southern Africa, Alexandra Parish, at Marlboro Community Hall, Marlboro, at the weekend.

“As a well-established moral and social leader, the church has effectively addressed social problems through outreach, education and advocacy.” He congratulated the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa on its 100th anniversary. “As the church, you have played an important role in the development and growth of the community of Alexandra. This includes the investment you made in the Lutheran Berlin Missionary, a school that has produced great men and women who are critical role-players in our country.”

He said history showed that churches made significant contributions to the cause of social justice, mainly through the support of legislation aimed at uplifting underprivileged groups. Mashatile also took some time to address issues with the problems that recently plagued the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). “On behalf of the government, I would like to apologise for the delayed payment of grants. We sincerely apologise. We will ensure that this does not happen again, and more importantly, we will ensure that grants are paid on time without fail.” MP and African Christian Democratic Party member Marie Sukers said the past two weeks had been a nightmare for pensioners and grant recipients.

“The so-called glitch that saw thousands of Postbank social grant clients unable to withdraw their money is another operational management failure. Hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of South African citizens were forced to rely on the goodwill of others and make several attempts to get their money, and in doing so, they incurred more expenses and costs,” said Sukers. She recounted the story of one pensioner in a rural area who was informed by doctors that her only sister’s condition had deteriorated and that the family must come to say their final goodbyes. “The pensioner waited for her social grant to make the trip, but unfortunately, several attempts to get her grant were unsuccessful. Her sister died several days later alone, without her sister by her side,” she said.