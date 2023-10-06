Mashatile says there is a constant need for evolution in education

During his address at the National Teachers’ Awards on Thursday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that there is a need for education policy to constantly evolve, in order to ascertain that children and youth are provided with the best quality of teaching and learning available to them. Mashatile said educators play a critical role in building the foundations upon which every society exists.

“It is a well-known fact that every successful person had a teacher who once had faith in them and helped them through their formative years. In the 29 years of concerted efforts to transform the education system, we are proud to say that many products of our education system have gone on to make a difference in their communities, government and various other sectors.” Mashatile also said the government's commitment to building a brighter future for children is unwavering. “We have taken note of the challenges, particularly concerning reports that our young learners struggle to read for meaning. A fundamental aspect of improving our education system hinges upon building robust foundations of literacy and numeracy from the earliest ages.”

He added that he wanted teachers to know that South Africans see their hard work. “I want every teacher to know that the nation sees you, values you, and cherishes the difference you make in the lives of your learners and to our communities more broadly. Each one of you, those coming from modernised classrooms, and those who continue to inspire and nurture future leaders from the most remote corners of our country, is part of our shared vision for a prosperous, educated, and united South Africa,” said Mashatile. The task of a teacher is manifold, he said, as not only do they impart knowledge, but they also shape characters, instil values, and craft the future leaders of the country.