Mashatile to convene an engagement between government and inter-faith leaders

Johannesburg - Deputy President Paul Mashatile will today convene an engagement between the government and inter-faith leaders to strengthen existing partnerships between the faith sector and the country’s social cohesion and nation-building projects. According to a Presidency statement, the engagement will consider practical steps towards institutionalising partnerships between government and inter-faith leaders as part of the deputy president’s delegated responsibilities.

“It will also address the challenges and seek to resolve issues raised by the inter-faith community,” the statement read. “The deputy president will be supported by the ministers of Social Development and Sport, Arts and Culture; the deputy minister of Social Development; the Premier of Gauteng province; and senior government officials.” Earlier this year, Mashatile embraced Bishop Leonard Modise of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg. This after the church’s opposition leader, Michael Bhekumuzi Sandlana, failed to provide DNA test results showing that he was the son of the late bishop Glayton Modise.

This month, Mashatile gave a keynote address during the fund-raising gala dinner for the 100th anniversary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Southern Africa, Alexandra Parish, at Marlboro Community Hall, Marlboro. He told attendees that as a well-established moral and social leader, the church has effectively addressed social problems through outreach, education and advocacy. He congratulated the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa on its 100th anniversary.