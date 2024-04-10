Mashatile vows to end load shedding by year’s end

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has pledged to eliminate load shedding by the end of the year in an effort to restore stability to South Africa’s electricity supply and lessen the difficulties citizens and businesses experience as a result of load shedding. Mashatile remains steadfast in his assertion that load shedding will be eradicated by the end of the year. These remarks were delivered during a public lecture held at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy, where he commemorated 30 years of democracy, on April 9.

Addressing attendees, Mashatile stated that the government is continuing with its ongoing efforts to combat load shedding, enhance energy security, optimise logistics systems and upgrade ports and rail networks. He reassured the audience that comprehensive national plans are under way to eliminate load shedding by the end of the current year. “I would be happy to assure you that there are national plans in place to halt load shedding this year. I understand you don’t believe me. They believe I am electioneering, but I am not. This is true. That is why I don’t believe it will end before the elections. I am saying this year,” he said.

Despite skepticism and perceptions of electioneering, Mashatile affirmed the sincerity of his statement, highlighting that his commitment extends beyond political considerations and emphasising that he specifically refrained from tying the goal to election timelines. Mashatile added that he told Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa that after ending load shedding, the government must invest in new generation sources, ensure that Eskom builds new power stations and implement renewables, including solar, wind and gas. “The Minister of Electricity has been working very hard, and some of you might have heard him saying he is working himself out of a job because he is going to end load shedding. So I said to him: ‘No, you are not working yourself out of a job because once you have ended load shedding, you must plan for another 10 years’.”